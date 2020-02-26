Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Insider Katrina Cliffe Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Katrina Cliffe acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,409.63).

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.28. Majestic Wine PLC has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.21). The firm has a market cap of $159.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84.

WINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

