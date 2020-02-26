TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Sells £862,550 in Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,327 ($17.46), for a total value of £862,550 ($1,134,635.62).

Shares of LON TBCG opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.63) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,275.82. TBC Bank Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,124 ($14.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,732 ($22.78).

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBCG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.51) target price on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.