Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Patrick W. Thomas Purchases 3,937 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 3,937 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73).

JMAT opened at GBX 2,619 ($34.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,750.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,931.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,595 ($34.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71).

A number of research firms have recently commented on JMAT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

