Paul Martin Barnes Sells 15,000 Shares of Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Martin Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55), for a total value of £63,300 ($83,267.56).

Tristel stock opened at GBX 475 ($6.25) on Wednesday. Tristel Plc has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 335.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.86 million and a P/E ratio of 53.37.

Tristel (LON:TSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 5.37 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tristel Plc will post 1199.9999883 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 2.34 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Tristel’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a report on Monday.

About Tristel

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

