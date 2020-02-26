Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN) Insider Roger Allsop Sells 975,000 Shares

Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN) insider Roger Allsop sold 975,000 shares of Tricorn Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £97,500 ($128,255.72).

Shares of TCN stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. Tricorn Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

About Tricorn Group

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

