Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN) Insider Roger Allsop Sells 975,000 Shares

Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN) insider Roger Allsop sold 975,000 shares of Tricorn Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £97,500 ($128,255.72).
Shares of TCN stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. Tricorn Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28).
About Tricorn Group
See Also: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Tricorn Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricorn Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.