Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) Insider Brian Mitchener Sells 2,050,000 Shares

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) insider Brian Mitchener sold 2,050,000 shares of Sound Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £41,000 ($53,933.18).

Brian Mitchener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Brian Mitchener sold 500,000 shares of Sound Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Shares of LON:SOU opened at GBX 1.52 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. Sound Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.80 ($0.33).

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

