Contrasting Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (OTCMKTS:SOLO)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft -22.92% N/A -9.85% Electrameccanica Vehicles -4,112.97% -70.32% -46.15%

This table compares Greenkraft and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $430,000.00 5.75 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 117.32 -$7.74 million ($0.39) -4.87

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenkraft and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 3 0 2.75

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 180.70%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Volatility & Risk

Greenkraft has a beta of 3.57, suggesting that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Greenkraft Company Profile

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for distribution companies, dealers, and others in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

