First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) versus Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Critical Review

First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First Advantage Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Advantage Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.26 $8.14 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Advantage Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of First Advantage Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp beats First Advantage Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage Bancorp

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial financing, commercial real estate loans, and small business administration financing; mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and treasury management services, which include remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, sweep services, courier and virtual vault services, lockbox services, positive pay services, payroll and employee benefit services, and merchant services, as well as bill pay, online banking, and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers various investment products. It serves its customers in Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, and Knoxville, Tennessee. First Advantage Bancorp was founded in 1953 and is based in Clarksville, Tennessee.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

