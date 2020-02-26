Contrasting Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and Centurylink (NASDAQ:CTL)

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centurylink has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Frontier Communications and Centurylink’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $8.61 billion 0.01 -$643.00 million ($1.34) -0.41 Centurylink $22.40 billion 0.61 -$5.27 billion $1.32 9.52

Frontier Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centurylink. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centurylink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Frontier Communications and Centurylink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 1 2 1 0 2.00 Centurylink 5 3 2 0 1.70

Frontier Communications presently has a consensus price target of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 149.41%. Centurylink has a consensus price target of $12.11, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Frontier Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than Centurylink.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Centurylink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -72.00% -5.15% 0.30% Centurylink -23.52% 10.36% 2.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Centurylink shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Centurylink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centurylink beats Frontier Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.5 million customers and 3.7 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services. The company also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for transmission of data between sites; wavelength services; and colocation and data center services, such as hosting, cloud, and managed solutions. In addition, it offers network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks; professional services; and network security services, as well as sells equipment. Further, the company offers voice services; voice over IP services; and managed services comprising network, hosting, cloud, and information technology services, as well as leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 4.8 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

