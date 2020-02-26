Reviewing Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Ebix (OTCMKTS:EBIX)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Ebix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $20,000.00 13.65 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Ebix $497.83 million 1.86 $93.14 million N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A Ebix 14.64% 22.39% 7.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grown Rogue International and Ebix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebix 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ebix has a consensus price target of $62.97, suggesting a potential upside of 107.42%. Given Ebix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Volatility and Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -946.9, indicating that its stock price is 94,790% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ebix beats Grown Rogue International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products in Oregon. Its products include flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates and oils; dark chocolate line; and other derivative products. The company sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

