Comparing PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Monroe Capital 24.99% 11.38% 4.54%

This is a summary of recent ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and Monroe Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Monroe Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Monroe Capital has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Monroe Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 11.22 $7.80 million N/A N/A Monroe Capital $58.38 million 3.83 $5.85 million $1.57 6.96

PUYI INC/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Monroe Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats PUYI INC/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

