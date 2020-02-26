Head-To-Head Comparison: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) versus Baidu (NYSE:BIDU)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medallia and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia N/A N/A N/A Baidu -1.87% 4.80% 2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medallia and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Baidu 0 7 13 0 2.65

Medallia presently has a consensus target price of $46.86, indicating a potential upside of 71.07%. Baidu has a consensus target price of $147.36, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Baidu.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallia and Baidu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baidu $14.88 billion 2.92 $4.01 billion $7.80 15.95

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos. It also provides Baidu Post Bar, a social media platform; Baidu Knows, a question-and-answer community where questions are asked, answered, and organized by users; Baidu Encyclopedia; Baidu Maps that offers locations, and intelligent routing and navigation services; Baidu Input Method Editor (IME), a Chinese-language mobile keyboard; Baidu WenKu; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a voice assistant platform. In addition, this segment offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance (P4P), an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; Non-P4P services provide display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; Apollo, an open source autonomous driving platform; and Baidu Cloud primarily provides AI solutions, cloud infrastructure, and other services to enterprises and individuals. The iQIYI segment provides online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; membership services; and online advertising services. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

