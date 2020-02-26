Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,596.17 ($21.00).

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,502 ($19.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $862.48 million and a PE ratio of 24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,582.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,434.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 951 ($12.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

