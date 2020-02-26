NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,650.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 44,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,457,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

