JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JMP. TheStreet downgraded JMP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JMP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

