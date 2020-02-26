Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $243.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $237.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

UTHR stock opened at $112.86 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01, a PEG ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

