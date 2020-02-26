Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIN. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.
Dine Brands Global stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $104.46.
In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
