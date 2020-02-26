Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIN. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

