Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 158.96% from the stock’s current price.

CSSE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $10.04 on Monday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

