Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 158.96% from the stock’s current price.
CSSE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $10.04 on Monday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.
Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.
