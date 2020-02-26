Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $104.40 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,231.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,356 shares of company stock worth $10,718,967. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Everbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

