Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $74.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,615,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

