Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $920.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after acquiring an additional 952,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 129,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

