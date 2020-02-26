Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Five9 from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $74.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Five9’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,418 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

