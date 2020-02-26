EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $5.55 on Monday. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -0.82.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.62. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that EuroDry will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.