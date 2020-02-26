FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $14.47 on Monday. FedNat has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a PE ratio of -120.57 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedNat by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FedNat by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in FedNat by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FedNat by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FedNat by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

