First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

FBNC opened at $34.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 185,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 74,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

