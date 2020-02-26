H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HEES stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.78.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

