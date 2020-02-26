Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

EQC stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.