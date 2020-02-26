General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GMO opened at $0.21 on Monday. General Moly has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of General Moly worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

