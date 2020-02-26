HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

HDELY opened at $12.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.11.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

