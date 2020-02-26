Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $800.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $600.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $799.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $661.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of -157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.50. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $74,210,516. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.