Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTZ opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hertz Global has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $21.95.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631,446 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 69.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 50.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 626,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.