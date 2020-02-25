Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Intersect ENT updated its FY 2020

NASDAQ XENT opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.91. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

