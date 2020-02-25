Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of DORM opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

