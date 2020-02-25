Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.70 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

