ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

NYSE VLO opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.