Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 515,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 317,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $425.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

