Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $11,162,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

