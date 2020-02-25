ING Groep NV Acquires 4,144 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after buying an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after buying an additional 502,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

