EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 32.46%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. EPR Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.19-5.39 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

EPR Properties stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

