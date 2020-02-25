ING Groep NV Buys 1,483 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $184.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

