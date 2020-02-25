ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,980,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.