ING Groep NV Purchases 2,960 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

