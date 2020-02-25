ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $684,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,829,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,029,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,715,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,244,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,319,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.27.

ROST stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

