ING Groep NV Purchases 658 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.