ING Groep NV Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

