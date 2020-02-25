ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

