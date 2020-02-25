Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,167 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,200 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 127,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

