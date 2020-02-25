ING Groep NV Has $3.06 Million Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 598,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.12.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.