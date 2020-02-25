ING Groep NV Acquires 1,827 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average of $148.50. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.77.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

