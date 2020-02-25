Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Medpace’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.24-3.34 EPS.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Earnings History for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Medpace Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS
Medpace Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS
Itron Announces Earnings Results
Itron Announces Earnings Results
ONEOK Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations
ONEOK Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations
Cornerstone OnDemand Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS
Cornerstone OnDemand Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS
Hertz Global Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS
Hertz Global Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Quarterly Earnings Results


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report