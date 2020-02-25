Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Medpace’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.24-3.34 EPS.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

